Iran calls on France to 'exercise restraint' in handling protesters

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday called on the French government and police to "exercise restraint", renounce violence and pay attention to the protesters' demands, following the outbreak of riots in protest against the police shooting of a 17-year-old French-Algerian boy at point blank range.

The Iranian Fars news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, as saying that the discriminatory treatment of immigrants and the avoidance of accepting and correcting behaviour towards them have led to these conditions.

"The French government must end violence against its people, by respecting principles based on human dignity, freedom of expression, and the right of citizens to peaceful protest," Kanaani said, stressing that Tehran is closely monitoring the current developments in France.

READ: France seeks Israel's help to quash anti-police brutality protests

The Iranian official added that given the unsafe and unpredictable situation in France, Iranian citizens who live in this country are advised to avoid being in cities and regions that are witnessing unrest.

He also called on Iranian citizens to refrain from travelling to France in light of the current crisis.