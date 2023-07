Israel's military wreaks havoc in Jenin raid

Israel's incursion on Jenin has rendered the occupied city a 'war zone', as Israeli snipers and drones have killed at least 8 people, while bulldozers are causing widespread destruction to Jenin's central shopping areas and civilian cars and homes. The Palestinian resistance is fighting back against the attack and has shot down several Israeli drones, but anger among the civilian population is growing as casualties continue to rise.