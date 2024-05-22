BREAKING: Ireland recognises Palestinian state

Ireland has recognised a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Simon Harris said today, declaring that “it is never the wrong time to do the right thing”.

In a press conference before the decision was formally made, Harris had said: “Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine.”

“I’m confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks.”

The three Irish government leaders – Harris, deputy premier Micheal Martin and minister Eamon Ryan – held a press conference earlier today to announce the decision.

“The principle of equality is the foundation for justice, for peaceful co-existence, and for a better future. And that is why today, with this principle under concerted attack across the Middle East, that we have taken this step,” Martin said.

“We unequivocally support the right of the State of Israel to exist and the right of the Israeli people to peaceful self-determination, just as we unequivocally support the right of the State of Palestine to exist, and the right of the Palestinian people to peaceful self-determination.”

This comes as Israel continues its brutal bombing campaign in Gaza which has killed more than 35,500 Palestinians and left almost the entire enclave in ruins.

Ireland says it hopes recognition of a Palestinian state will help push the peace process and bring an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

“To realise that aim, we believe that the parties must, in the future, meet as equals – as two states, with the responsibility to come to a final settlement in direct negotiations,” Martin explained.

“Recognition of Palestine is not the end of a process; it is the beginning… I will also continue to work tirelessly on the immediate priority of securing a ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of hostages, and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access. There is a long road ahead,” he concluded

