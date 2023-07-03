Top Iran general killed in Israel airstrike on Syria: report

A senior official in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the city of Homs, central Syria, at dawn yesterday, Iranian media outlets reported.

General Hassan Suhani was responsible for manufacturing drones and electronic systems for the IRGC, the reports claim, though official Iranian news agencies have yet to comment on the reports.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, announced that Israeli warplanes had targeted the Syrian air defence batteries which had fired an anti-aircraft missile towards Israel at dawn yesterday.

Adraee pointed out that Israeli warplanes bombed other targets in the city of Homs.

There were no reports of casualties as a result of the Syrian missile.

Meanwhile, informed sources said the Israeli air strikes have targeted areas considered strongholds of the Lebanese Hezbollah group and containing ammunition depots belonging to Iranian militias.

