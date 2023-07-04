Injured Palestinians hit with Israeli tear gas at Jenin's main hospital

Israeli occupation forces this morning raided Khalil Suleiman Hospital in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin shooting tear gas and bullets into it, reported Wafa news agency.

According to a Wafa correspondent, Israeli soldiers fired towards families and children in the hospital yard, resulting in them suffering from suffocation and temporary asphyxiation.

It comes after dozens of families took refuge in hospitals last night after they were forced by nearly 1,000 soldiers to leave their homes in Jenin Refugee Camp after warplanes bombed several sites in the city.

The camp has been at the heart of an escalation of violence across the occupied West Bank that has triggered mounting alarm from Washington to the Arab world without paving the way for a resumption of political negotiations that have been stalled for almost a decade.

For more than a year, Israeli raids of cities such as Jenin have become a daily occurrence, with rampages by illegal Jewish settler mobs against Palestinian villages increasing in frequency and ferocity.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed at least ten people had been killed and more than 100 wounded in Jenin, 20 of them critically including a Palestinian boy shot in the head by an Israeli soldier this morning.

It added that the boy, from the village of Fahma, was rushed to Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin and is in a critical condition.

Following the last major raid in Jenin in June, Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis near an illegal Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

READ: 5 Israelis hurt in car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv