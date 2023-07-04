5 Israelis hurt in car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

Five Israelis were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

Police said it received a report about "a car that struck a number of citizens" at Pinkhas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv.

Army Radio reported that five Israelis were injured in a car-ramming attack.

Police said the assailant was shot dead by an armed Israeli, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

The attack came amid an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, in which at least 10 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured since Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.