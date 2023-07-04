Israel attack on Jenin a crime that requires int'l accountability: Palestinians Abroad says

A leader of an independent body representing diaspora Palestinians yesterday condemned the illegal Israeli aggression on the West Bank's Jenin Refugee Camp, which has resulted in the death of eight Palestinians and the injury of 80 others, including 17 who are in a critical condition, according to Quds Press.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), Hisham Abu Mahfouz, was quoted by Quds Press as saying that what is happening is a crime that requires international accountability and a firm stand.

Israeli occupation forces stormed Jenin with nearly 1,000 occupation forces after warplanes bombed several sites in the city.

Abu Mahfouz added that the sacrifices that are being made in the Jenin camp are a "symbol of the Palestinian resistance which is unified under the banner of struggle and defence of the rights of our people, as the Palestinian people defend themselves on their occupied land, armed with their legitimate right to defend themselves, their land and their rights."

Abu Mahfouz stressed the importance of the efforts of Palestinians abroad in "supporting our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip as they confront aggression." He also urged Palestinians abroad to expose Israeli crimes in international fora."

READ: Israel troops and drones hit Jenin in major West Bank operation