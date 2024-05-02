Israel reopens Erez Crossing amid calls for increased humanitarian access into Gaza

Israel has reopened the Erez (Beit Hanoun) Crossing into northern Gaza Strip to allow aid trucks to pass through, following appeals from international aid organisations calling for greater humanitarian access to the Palestinian Territory.

The Israeli government opened the Erez Crossing point yesterday, on the day of a visit by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who met with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and emphasised the need for increased humanitarian aid deliveries to the Territory.

During his visit, Blinken acknowledged that, although aid to the Palestinian Territory has increased, additional efforts are necessary.

The IDF confirmed the Erez Crossing had opened with 30 trucks delivering food and medical supplies from Jordan; however, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said some Israeli settlers attacked two of its humanitarian aid convoys as they made their way towards the Gaza Strip.

The Erez Crossing had remained closed since Israel had waged a genocidal offensive against Palestinians in Gaza since 7 October, killing more than 34,500 men, women and children, and wounding over 77,000 others, reported Wafa news agency.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling by the World Court in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. South Africa, which took the apartheid state to the ICJ, has since warned that Israel is ignoring the Court’s ruling. Israel denies all charges against it.

