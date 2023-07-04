Palestine FM: Israel crimes in Jenin part of a pre-prepared scheme

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slammed the Israeli army's ferocious invasion of the Jenin Refugee Camp and the destruction of infrastructure there, including health and medical care, homes and mosques, stressing that the army's aggression is part of a pre-prepared scheme prepared by the government of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Israeli government continues to translate its racist colonial mentality based on the logic of force and arrogance in a bloody display of military force against the defenceless Palestinian civilians in Jenin and its camp," the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

More than one Israeli political and military official has boasted about the use of excessive force, including warplanes and various types of weapons and equipment, the ministry continued, under the illusion of its ability to break the will and steadfastness of a defenceless people.

The occupation aims to cover up its crimes against the Palestinian people and conceal its colonial ambitions in the occupied West Bank, the statement continued.

It stressed that the crimes committed by the Netanyahu government are part of an Israeli plan prepared in advance to ignite the conflict and plunge it into a spiral of violence and endless chaos in order to sabotage any regional and international efforts to achieve calm.

For over a month, occupation forces have been raiding Jenin and its refugee camp, killing almost a dozen Palestinians over the past few days alone and destroying infrastructure including the water supply. Air strikes were used by the occupation for the first time in the West Bank in 20 years.