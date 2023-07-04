Settlers uproot olive, apple and almond trees in West Bank

A group of Jewish settlers on Sunday uprooted apple, olive, and almond trees and destroyed cucumber crops to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, theÂ Palestinian Information CentreÂ reported.

Local activist, Ahmad Salah, reported that Jewish settlers razed trees that are more than ten years old to the south of Al-Khader town, adding that the trees belong to the heirs of the deceased Palestinian citizen Musa Da'du'.Palestinian citizens in Al-Khader town have recently witnessed escalating settler attacks against their land and property.

A number of illegal settlers also attacked the municipal park of Qarawat Bani Hassan town to the west of Salfit.

According to local sources, they set fire to trees and vandalised facilities of the park during an evening raid into the Bir Abu Ammar area, to the west of the town.

Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers have intensified their attacks against the Bir Abu Ammar area as a prelude to seizing control of the area to make way for illegal settlement expansion.

July 3, 2023

WATCH: Israel's military wreaks havoc in Jenin raid