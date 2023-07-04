UN Security Council to meet on Friday over deadly escalation in West Bank

The UN Security Council will convene on Friday to discuss the deadly escalation following Israeli attacks on the Occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 15-member Council will meet in closed consultations, said the UK mission to the UN, which holds the organ's rotating presidency for July, on Twitter.

The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

The Israeli occupation forces, on Monday, launched its largest military operation in Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring more than 100 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.​​​​​​

READ: Thousands displaced by Israel West Bank operation as violence spreads