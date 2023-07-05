Hamas calls for the PA to take urgent practical measures against Israel

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called on Tuesday for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to take urgent practical measures against the Israeli occupation.

In an interview with Al Watan Voice, Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qasim, said: "The PA leadership in Ramallah is acting, as usual – declares halt of security coordination with Israel during the Israeli aggressions and maintains it under the table."

To show seriousness, he said, the PA "must stop security coordination with the Israeli occupation forever and order its security services to involve in the battle of defending the Palestinians and their lands."

He added: "The Palestinian people do not trust the PA because it is unable to take serious measures in favour of the Palestinian interests on the ground."

Qasim stressed: "The Palestinians will trust the PA's pledge to stop security coordination with the Israeli occupation when it releases all the tens of Palestinian fighters enduring harsh conditions inside the PA prisons."

The Hamas spokesman concluded: "Then, we can trust the PA's declaration of halting security coordination and the PA's calls for the formation of a united front against the Israeli occupation."

On Tuesday evening, the PA leadership announced halting all communications with the Israeli occupation, including security coordination, in response to the Israeli offensive on Jenin that started on Monday morning and resulted, so far, in the death of 10 Palestinians and injuring 100 others, including 20 in critical condition.