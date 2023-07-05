Thousands bid farewell to 10 Palestinians killed by Israel fire in Jenin

Thousands of Palestinians bid farewell, on Wednesday, to 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mourners chanted slogans against Israeli occupation forces during the funeral procession, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Nine of the victims were laid to rest in a cemetery in the Jenin refugee camp, while the 10th was buried in the town of Fahma, south of Jenin.

The Israeli occupation army withdrew from Jenin early Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 140 others injured in the offensive, according to the Health Ministry. Among the fatalities were five minors, according to the state news agency, Wafa.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, has also left a trail of destruction across the West Bank city.

The Israeli onslaught triggered a wave of condemnations from several countries, including Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan and others.

