Portuguese / English

Thousands bid farewell to 10 Palestinians killed by Israel fire in Jenin

July 5, 2023 at 4:30 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People attend the funeral of 10 Palestinians killed during the Israeli airstrikes and raids over Jenin Refugee Camp in Jenin, West Bank on July 5, 2023 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
People attend the funeral of 10 Palestinians killed during the Israeli airstrikes and raids over Jenin Refugee Camp in Jenin, West Bank on July 5, 2023 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 July 5, 2023 at 4:30 pm

Thousands of Palestinians bid farewell, on Wednesday, to 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mourners chanted slogans against Israeli occupation forces during the funeral procession, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Nine of the victims were laid to rest in a cemetery in the Jenin refugee camp, while the 10th was buried in the town of Fahma, south of Jenin.

READ: Bolivia condemns Israel bombing of Jenin

The Israeli occupation army withdrew from Jenin early Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 140 others injured in the offensive, according to the Health Ministry. Among the fatalities were five minors, according to the state news agency, Wafa.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, has also left a trail of destruction across the West Bank city.

The Israeli onslaught triggered a wave of condemnations from several countries, including Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan and others.

READ: Palestinians have right to self-defence, says PA prime minister

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments