Tunisia, Italy interior ministers discuss irregular immigration

Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki yesterday discussed the issue of irregular migration with his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement, Anadolu reported.

The statement said the two ministers spoke on the phone and reviewed cooperation relations and partnership programmes linking the two ministries, especially in the field of migration and organised crime.

"The two parties expressed their unwavering readiness and firm determination to further consolidate these relations and raise them to the highest levels, reflecting the depth and history of the historical relations between the two countries and serving the interest of the two friendly peoples," it added.

Tunisia has recently witnessed a remarkable increase in the pace of irregular migration to Europe, especially towards the coast of Italy.

In mid-June, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Germany's Nancy Faeser, announced that their countries would provide aid worth about €26 million ($28.4 million) to help Tunisia stop boats carrying migrants across the Mediterranean.

The visit of the French and German interior ministers to Tunisia came a week after another visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Tunisia, during which they met with President Kais Saied.

