PA arrest of resistance fighters in Jenin condemned as a 'disgrace' 

The Jenin branch of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, said on Thursday that the arrest of a number of resistance fighters by the Palestinian Authority security services while they were confronting the Israeli attack on the city and its refugee camp this week was a "disgrace".

Safa news agency has reported the Jenin Brigade as saying that, "It is heart-breaking that we are being fatally stabbed in the back by our own people, the PA security services, which committed an act on Tuesday that no fighter or defender of this land would accept."

The brigade pointed out that the Preventive Security Service arrested resistance fighters Murad Malaysha and Muhammad Barahma and assaulted them along with several others who were on their way to support their fellow Palestinians in Jenin.

"The political detention of our mujahideen brothers and sons is a disgrace, and it is shameful that we engage in battles with the occupation and are being stabbed in the back," said the group. It called on the Fatah leadership to stop the arrest of resistance fighters.

