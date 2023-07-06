Portuguese / English

PA arrest of resistance fighters in Jenin condemned as a 'disgrace' 

July 6, 2023 at 9:55 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians march with Palestinian flags as they protest against Israel's ongoing airstrikes and raids on the second day in Jenin, in Hebron, West Bank on July 04, 2023 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians march with Palestinian flags as they protest against Israel's ongoing airstrikes and raids on the second day in Jenin, in Hebron, West Bank on July 04, 2023 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
 July 6, 2023 at 9:55 am

The Jenin branch of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, said on Thursday that the arrest of a number of resistance fighters by the Palestinian Authority security services while they were confronting the Israeli attack on the city and its refugee camp this week was a "disgrace".

Safa news agency has reported the Jenin Brigade as saying that, "It is heart-breaking that we are being fatally stabbed in the back by our own people, the PA security services, which committed an act on Tuesday that no fighter or defender of this land would accept."

The brigade pointed out that the Preventive Security Service arrested resistance fighters Murad Malaysha and Muhammad Barahma and assaulted them along with several others who were on their way to support their fellow Palestinians in Jenin.

"The political detention of our mujahideen brothers and sons is a disgrace, and it is shameful that we engage in battles with the occupation and are being stabbed in the back," said the group. It called on the Fatah leadership to stop the arrest of resistance fighters.

READ: Palestinians have right to self-defence, says PA prime minister

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments