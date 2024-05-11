Middle East Monitor
Dozens of children in Gaza demand reopening of schools

May 11, 2024 at 4:25 pm

Palestinian families who left their homes and took refuge in a school belonging to the UNRWA at Jabalia Refugee Camp due to ongoing Israeli attacks, continue their daily lives despite the hot weather in Gaza City, Gaza on May 10, 2024. [Mahmoud İssa - Anadolu Agency]

Dozens of children gathered Saturday in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah to express a desire to return to schools and live in peace, Anadolu reports.

Palestinian children are deprived of their right to education because of Israeli attacks.

Organized by a group of young people, the children carried banners with slogans such as, “Education is our right, we demand education” and “We want to live in peace and security.”

Nine-year-old Iman told the children that “like other children in the world, we want to live in peace and security, and return to our homes and schools. Why did they ruin our lives? Don’t we deserve to live in peace?”

Iman, condemning Israel for killing innocent children, encouraged countries to stop the onslaught against Gaza so that children could return to their beautiful lives and regain their freedom like other children.

Children also sang songs and danced during the demonstration.

