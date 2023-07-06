Yemen: Al-Islah Party official assassinated

Two gunmen yesterday assassinated an official of the Yemeni Congregation for Reform Party, known as Al-Islah, in the coastal city of Mokha. Quoting a local source, Anadolu reported that two gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed Ali Al-Haisi. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the murder.

The source, who requested anonymity, added that Al-Haisi was one of the figures within Al-Islah who had played a part in liberating the city from the Houthis in early 2017.

Mokha is under the control of the National Resistance Forces led by the Vice-President of Yemen, Tareq Saleh.

Since the outbreak of the Yemeni conflict in 2014, dozens of leaders and cadres of Al-Islah have been assassinated, especially in the country's southern governorates.

