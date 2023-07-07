Oman Foreign Minister arrives in Palestine West Bank

Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, on Friday arrived in Ramallah city of the central West Bank in Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Albusaidi was received at the Palestinian presidency by Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki and Diplomatic Advisor to President, Majdi Khaldi, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

The Omani Minister is expected to meet with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, to convey a message from Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, and to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, reaffirming the Sultanate's unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian and Omani foreign ministers will hold a joint press conference before Albusaidi leaves Ramallah.

