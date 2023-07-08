Ennahda condemns detention of leader Subhi Ateeq

Tunisia's Ennahda Movement on Friday condemned the continued detention of its senior leader, former MP Sahbi Ateeq, after being acquitted of "trumped-up charges".

Ateeq was detained on 13 May, starting an open-ended hunger strike three days later in protest against his detention.

Lawyer Samir Dilou explained two days ago that Ateeq's health has severely deteriorated after 53 days of hunger strike, stressing that he is currently "between life and death".

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ennahda condemned the continued closure of its central headquarters despite the end of the judicial inspection and the prevention of meetings at its regional offices.

The statement renewed the movement's condemnation of the attack on freedoms, the prosecution of political opponents and the continued detention of its head, Rached Ghannouchi, along with several of its leaders.

The statement called on the national forces to work together to restore the democratic path, highlighting the: "Failure of the authority to manage the country, which is on the verge of bankruptcy and economic and social collapse."

Meanwhile, a number of politicians and opposition figures called on Ateeq to suspend his hunger strike, noting that his message "has reached its end."

They expressed: "We know how bitter it is when someone is detained over trumped-up charges, and we feel how difficult it is to remain in prison after being acquitted of those charges."

However, they argued that Ateeq should end his strike to preserve his life, noting that he is currently experiencing a life-threatening condition.

Since 11 February, Tunisia has witnessed arrest campaigns against politicians, journalists, bloggers, activists, judges and businesspeople on "political grounds".

Meanwhile, President Kais Saied claims the judiciary is independent and accuses the detainees of "conspiring against state security."

