Chilean football team wear black armbands 'for the Jenin martyrs'

Chile's Club Deportivo Palestino wore black armbands to mourn the 12 martyrs of Israel's recent incursion on Jenin refugee camp, which completely destroyed large parts of the occupied Palestinian city. Both the men's and women's teams of Palestino - a club founded in 1920 by Palestinians living in Chile - paid tribute to Jenin over the weekend.