Ex-Jordan official: 'Two-state solution is a lie'

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan, Mamdouh Al-Abadi, yesterday said the "two-state solution is a lie," Quds Press reported.

Al-Abadi stressed that Jordan "must be present at any discussions related to the Palestinian cause because it shares the same fate with Palestine."

He stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is heading a right-wing government targeting Jordan with his expansionist policy," noting that "Jordan has been under continuous danger since the creation of Israel."

The former deputy PM also said: "The latest meetings held with Israel in Aqaba are useless, and the Palestinian Authority is unable to do anything to face the Israeli occupation politically or militarily."

Al-Abadi revealed that the Jordanian political discussions with the occupation are "not strategic or deep because they will not last for a long time."

Asked about what situation in Jenin, where 12 Palestinians were killed after Israel raised the city and used drones to shoot at it, he said, "the weak Palestinians could beat the strong Israelis," adding that he was proud of the resilience of Jenin and its resistance.

Some of those who normalised relations with Israel have started to change their stances in favour of supporting the Palestinian right to their land, he added.

