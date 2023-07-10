Israel settlers demolish parts of Hebron's Old Market

Extremist illegal Israeli Jewish settlers yesterday demolished parts of the Old Market in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Imad Hamdan, the director of the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee, said a group of Israeli Jewish settlers, guarded by the Israeli occupation forces, demolished structures in the Old Market, which was occupied in 1980 and has been sealed off since 1983.

Hamdan stated that the Municipality of Hebron had obtained a precautionary order from the Israeli judiciary to stop the construction of 31 illegal settlement units for Israeli settlers in the Old Market from 2017 until 2021.

However, the so-called Israeli Higher Settlement Council has since allowed the construction to be completed.

Hamdan pointed out that the excavation and construction works by Israeli settlers in the area have been ongoing over the last few months.

