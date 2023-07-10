PA FM welcomes Biden's position on settlers and settlements

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed the unprecedented positions and blow dealt by US President Joe Biden to the Israeli government. In an interview with CNN, Biden described the Israeli coalition as the most extremist government in the history of the occupation state and stressing for the first time that the government and its terrorist members are the source of the recent situation in the occupied West Bank.

He also reaffirmed that the principle of the two-state solution is the right path to move forward on the road to resolving the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis, while slamming the expansionist Israeli settlement policy and asserting that settlers had no right to be there.

The Palestinian ministry said Biden's comments were a step in the right direction and called for translating his words and positions into actions and practical measures that guarantee the protection of the Palestinian people from the extremism and racism of the Israeli government. It also urged for guaranteeing the protection of the two-state solution and saving it from the clutches of Israeli settlements and bulldozers, as well as to push the Israeli government to engage in a negotiations-based political path for a solution to the conflict.

"We expect the Biden administration to fulfil its announced commitments to the Palestinian cause and support the legal approaches of the State of Palestine in international forums," the ministry added.

