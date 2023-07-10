Ben-Gvir tells Biden: Israel not another star on US flag

Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, addressed US President Joe Biden in a recent speech to tell him that he must realise that Israel is not part of America.

In a televised interview on Israel's Channel 14, Ben-Gvir said: "Israel is an independent country and not another star on the US flag."

"If Biden believes that distributing weapons to Israelis is extremism, then I invite him to visit Jerusalem and Hebron."

"I invite Biden to visit Jerusalem and Hebron, to see that the extremism he is talking about is motivated by love for Israel," Ben-Gvir continued.

In an interview with CNN yesterday, Biden confirmed that the US still believes a two-state solution was the correct path forward in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

He criticised the views of some members of Netanyahu's cabinet on illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, considering them part of the problem.

