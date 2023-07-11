Israel: Protesters storm Knesset ahead of vote on judicial overhaul package

Scores of Israeli protesters stormed the Knesset yesterday ahead of a vote on the judicial overhaul package, local media reported.

Members of the Knesset Guard forcibly removed the protesters who tried to block the entry of MKs to the Knesset plenum.

Scenes caught on camera showed the guards picking up and dragging several demonstrators sitting on the floor and moving them away from the plenum.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana issued a statement in which he praised the conduct of the Knesset Guard and said the protesters were being transferred to the police.

"The members of the Knesset who invited the rioters in should conduct some deep soul-searching over their attempt to disrupt the democratic process," Ohana said.

He stressed that he would not allow the Knesset building to turn into the Ayalon — the Tel Aviv highway that has been repeatedly blocked by the protesters.

This came as large crowds of protesters across Israel have come out for the 27th consecutive week to demonstrate against the government's judicial overhaul plans.

Despite the protest, the Knesset adopted in a first reading the controversial bill that would limit court powers by 64 votes to 56.