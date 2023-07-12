Palestinian Return Centre addresses UNHRC on Jenin

The Palestinian Return Centre (PRC) yesterday addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) about last week's "brutal" Israeli offensive on the occupied northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

In a statement delivered to the UNHRC, the PRC expressed "its deep concern over the tragic consequences of the Israeli assault on Jenin and its refugee camp, during which at least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others wounded."

Quoting eye-witnesses, the PRC told the UNHRC that "the Israeli army deliberately fired live ammunition in Palestinian homes. Civilians said they found bullets on their front door, in what appears to be an active ethnic cleansing operation targeting the Palestinian people and their motherland."

The PRC called on the UNHRC to "take urgent action in response to the increasing brutal Israeli crimes and settler terrorism across the occupied Palestinian territories."

It added: "Israel should be held accountable for its mass killings, which constitute a collective punishment."

According to the PRC, "targeting defenceless civilians in such a barbaric way, the Israeli occupation is confirming once again that it is not only an apartheid state but also a terror state that continues to turn its back on the provisions of international law and international legitimacy."

