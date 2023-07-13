Portuguese / English

Jailed Palestinian activist denied chance to hug daughter by Israeli police

Jerusalemite activist Ramzi Abbassi has been held without charge since 02 April 2023, has been unable to see his family and was denied legal advice for months. Israeli police even stopped his excited daughter from hugging her father when she caught a glimpse of him before a court appearance.
July 13, 2023
