UAE releases 15 Iran prisoners

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released 15 Iranians from prison, amid the recent warming of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran.

According to Iran's state-affiliated Fars News Agency, Emirati authorities today released the 15 prisoners, with initial charges against them and the details surrounding them remaining unknown.

The releases were reportedly conducted as part of an agreement reached during a recent visit by Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to the UAE on 22 June, when he met with the Emirates' President, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It followed trips by the Iranian official to other Gulf States such as Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, the first two of which had also, together, released over a dozen Iranians from their own prisons.

The flurry of visits and diplomatic meetings came amid the increased warming of relations between Tehran and the Gulf States in recent months.

