Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, exclusively own gas-rich maritime 'divided area'

July 5, 2023 at 2:42 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Durra gas field [argaam]
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait exclusively own natural wealth, including Durra gas field, in the Gulf's maritime "Divided Area", Saudi state news agency, SPA, said on Tuesday citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Kingdom also renewed its call to Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait on the demarcation of the eastern border of the area, SPA added, Reuters reports.

Kuwait, on Monday, had also called Iran to start the demarcation negotiations with the two Arab countries as one negotiating party.

Iran has previously said it has a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal".

