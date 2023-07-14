High-tech leaders in Israel to resign if judicial overhaul moves forward

Senior officials in high-tech companies in Israel are preparing a plan which will end with mass resignations if the planned judicial overhaul moves forward, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The TV station quoted very senior officials in the high-tech sector as saying that they intend to resign and devote their time and money to supporting the demonstrations opposing the judicial overhaul proposal put forward by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Their companies, they said, cannot finance a dictatorial regime, adding that the government's steps have become more aggressive and repressive towards the citizens of Israel.

"It is not possible to stand aside these days, and everyone must understand that we will not finance a dictatorial regime. How did we get to a situation where a group of bad guys have dragged us from a developed country with its army and technology to a corrupt country with a fragile economy?" they asked.

