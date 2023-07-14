Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson heading to Saudi?

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reported to have reached a "verbal agreement" to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq Club.

In an "unpleasant surprise" for Liverpool fans, Henderson is believed to have agreed in principle to a lucrative contract from Al-Ettifaq. The move remains pending the Saudi Arabian club's ability to meet Liverpool's asking price of £10 million ($13 million).

If Henderson moves to Saudi, he will join his former colleague and current team coach, Stephen Gerrard, who was appointed coach of Al-Ettifaq just weeks ago.

The Guardian said Henderson "made his decision" after a lengthy conversation with coach Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson still has two years left in his contract with Liverpool, but the scene has evolved with coach Klopp's "reconstruction" of his midfield players and the signing of new players, who may replace Henderson.

READ: Saudi Arabia: Steven Gerrard appointed manager of Al-Ettifaq