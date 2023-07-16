Muslim World League's Sheikh Al-Issa visits Hindu temple in India 

The Secretary General of the Makkah-based NGO Muslim World League (MWL), Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has paid a visit to a Hindu temple in New Delhi as part of a five-day visit to India.

Issa who is also President of the International Islamic Halal Organisation, spent three hours at the Swaminarayan Akshardham on Thursday and engaged in interfaith dialogue with representatives of the Hindu community.

The MWL chief was quoted as saying "India is a great example of unity in Diversity and my visit to Akshardham — a place of worship, full of love, peace and harmony — sums it up."

According to a press statement, "It was also his personal desire to interact with the Swamis regarding world peace, harmony and coexistence." Issa is also said to have extended an invitation to the priests of the Akshardham temple, to visit Riyadh.

Yesterday Sheikh Issa delivered a sermon and led Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, denouncing religious extremism. According to Arab News, in doing so, he became the first person from outside of India to lead the prayers at the Mughal-era mosque in 400 years.

On Tuesday, Issa met with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi which included discussions on "human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture."

Issa also praised Modi's "passionate perspective towards inclusive growth." He also noted that "There was also agreement on the importance of working together on confronting all aspects of extremism and hatred." However, several users on social media have criticised Issa for failing to bring up or address the issue of anti-Muslim violence and discrimination which has been on the rise in the country.

