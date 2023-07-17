At least 2 dead as fourth building collapses in Egypt in a month 

At least two people were killed and nine others were injured when an eight-storey building collapsed in Beheira Governorate, northwest of Cairo, the fourth accident of its kind within 30 days.

Egyptian media outlets said the authorities received a report of the property collapse near Al-Faharin Mosque in the city of Rashid and the Civil Protection Forces immediately started rescue operations.

Authorities continue to remove the rubble and search for victims, the state- owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper said, adding that a state of emergency was declared in the local hospitals where 13 people were being treated as e result of the collapse.

This is the fourth incident of its kind within a month.

Earlier on Saturday, two people were killed and three others were injured when part of a property collapsed in Alexandria Governorate, northern Egypt.

A few days ago, theAal-Jomrok neighbourhood in Alexandria governorate witnessed the collapse of a two-storey property on Ibn al-Afifi Street, which resulted in the death of one person.

The successive incidents came weeks after the collapse of a 14-storey building in the governorate, killing ten people and injuring others.

Building collapses are frequent in Alexandria governorate, due to building violations and the failure to obtain the necessary permits, due to the absence of government oversight.

