Islamic Jihad: Cairo meeting will be fruitless in light of political detentions

The meeting in Cairo of Palestinian factions will be fruitless in light of political detentions being carried out by the Palestinian Authority, senior Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza Strip Khader Habib said yesterday.

Speaking to Al Resalah newspaper, Habib said: "The Palestinian Authority (PA) is responsible for putting the Cairo meeting at stake."

He warned that his movement might not be able to attend the meeting should political detentions not be halted.

Habib referred to political detention as a "shameful crime and a national sin."

The Islamic Jihad leader added: "There is a national agreement that political detention is a national sin as it does not serve anyone except the occupation."

He stated that the PA does not have any justification to chase and detain Palestinian fighters.

