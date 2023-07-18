Israel appoints first military attaché to Morocco

Israel has appointed its first military attaché to Morocco, in a sign of improving security relations between the two countries, Anadolu news agency reported.

A statement issued by the Israeli army, said Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi appointed Colonel Sharon Itah as the first military attaché to Morocco.

According to the statement, the military attaché will reside in Rabat and be responsible for "developing and strengthening all security relations with Morocco."

The Israeli army described the move as "historic" in the context of Arab relations with Israel, adding that the appointment was the culmination of several steps witnessed over the past two years, including the visit of senior military leaders and the conduct of a number of joint exercises, the latest of which was the African Lion.

Colonel Itah is of Moroccan heritage and speaks the Moroccan dialect. He currently heads the Home Front Command's Haifa District.

An Israeli military source said the "historic appointment" reflects the depth of cooperation and the two armies' readiness to build a long-term relationship based on mutual trust.

Israel and Morocco resumed diplomatic relations in December 2020 after nearly two decades of suspended ties.

