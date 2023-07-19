Morocco to become first African country to become partner of ASEAN

Morocco has received an agreement in principle to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which would be a first for an African country.

The decision was made during the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 11-12 July. A formal decision will be made at the upcoming 43rd ASEAN Summit.

The announcement was made by Rabat yesterday with a press release from Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs which said the achievement will contribute "to regional peace, stability, security, and development and prosperity in both regions."

The statement said the status also reflects the vision of King Mohammed VI in diversifying the kingdom's partnerships, particularly in Asia. "This Partnership represents an opportunity for substantial cooperation based on a win-win approach that lies at the heart of the South-South cooperation policy," the communique added.

According to Morocco World News, the development marks a significant milestone, enhancing cooperation between the regions and opening new avenues for economic, social and cultural exchanges.

Morocco joined the ASEAN Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (TAC) in September 2016 and has since increased its engagement with other regional organisations in Southeast Asia. In 2017 and 2022, Rabat signed two memoranda of understanding with the Mekong River Commission (MRC), comprising Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

ASEAN, which comprises ten Asian member states, is the 3rd largest economic power in the continent. At present, six other countries enjoy Sectoral Dialogue Partner status: Switzerland, Norway, Turkiye, Pakistan, Brazil and the UAE.

