Documentary marking 10th anniversary of Rabaa massacre to air at BAFTA

The 10th Anniversary of the Rabaa Massacre EgyptWatch is proud to bring you the premiere of "Memories of a Massacre," a documentary following the Rabaa massacre in Egypt, at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Thursday, 3rd August at 18:00 pm There will… pic.twitter.com/sy3HGHwGtR — Osama Gaweesh (@osgaweesh) July 19, 2023

EgyptWatch, a human rights platform, announced that it will premier a documentary marking the tenth anniversary of the Rabaa massacre in London's prestigious BAFTA venue.

'Memories of a Massacre', a documentary about the massacre committed by Egyptian security forces against pro-democracy protesters in 2013, will be screened on 3 August at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) as part of events to mark the tenth anniversary of the atrocity, which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people.

The documentary includes exclusive testimonies of survivors and eyewitnesses, including Craig Summers, the former head of security for Sky News, Musab Al-Shami, a photographer for the Associated Press, and David Kirkpatrick, head of the New York Times newspaper in Cairo at the time, and others who witnessed the massacre.

READ: Remembering the Rabaa massacre

The documentary was selected for the "Best Documentary" award in the 2023 Sweden Film Festival.

In a statement on the seventh anniversary of the massacre, Human Rights Watch (HRW) labelled the Rabaa massacre the "worst mass killing of demonstrators in Egypt's modern history" and demanded an independent investigation into the crimes committed that day and the punishment of those responsible.

A discussion will be held following the screening on 3 August, EgyptWatch said.