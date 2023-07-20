Iran shares common interests with Egypt, says Abdollahian

Iran's foreign minister has said that his country shares a lot of "common denominators" with Egypt, Russia Today has reported. Egypt now has an Iranian affairs office and Tehran has a similar office for Egyptian affairs; both envoys hold the rank of ambassador.

"The Egyptian and Iranian people are interested in each other, regardless of the challenges," explained Hossein Amir Abdollahian. "Syria was the first point of cooperation between us. [President Abdel Fattah] Al-Sisi's approach towards Syria has been to fight terrorism and extremism. We have now started security talks."

READ: Iran rejects Russia's intervention in the Gulf islands issue

The Iranian minister pointed out that the Sultan of Oman held discussions with Al-Sisi in Cairo regarding Iran-Egypt relations. During his visit to Tehran a few weeks ago, the sultan carried a message in this regard that was received at the highest level in Iran and had a positive response.

The two states are planning to see an improvement in bilateral relations at the "right time". There are "no restrictions" on the comprehensive development of cooperation with Egypt, concluded Abdollahian.

READ: Iranians seek refuge from heat in Gol-e-Ramian Spring in Golestan province