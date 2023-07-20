Turkiye hopes Black Sea grain deal will continue: National Defence Ministry

Thought it expired on Monday, Turkiye is still working hard to ensure the continuation of last year's landmark Black Sea grain deal, the country's National Defence Ministry said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The whole world attaches great importance to maintenance of the grain deal. It is clear that the agreement, which was established through joint efforts, plays a vital role in tackling the global food crisis," a National Defence Ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital, Ankara.

Russia, on Monday, suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed last July along with Turkiye, the UN and Ukraine to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. Even when renewing the deal in previous months, Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

"We hope that this initiative will continue, as it contributes greatly to the stabilisation of global food prices and proves that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue," the Turkish official said.

Stating that the deal has been extended three times already – on 19 November, 18 March and 18 May – the official said that more than 33 million tons of grain had been shipped from Ukrainian ports to 45 countries on three continents.

READ: Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal

"Our contacts with officials from the UN, Russia and Ukraine regarding extension of the grain initiative, which expired on 17 July and was stopped by Russia, continue in coordination with the Turkish Foreign Ministry," he added.

Turkiye is ready to assume an "active and facilitating" role for a cease-fire and lasting peace, and to provide all kinds of support to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, he said.

Asked about Russian personnel at the Istanbul Joint Coordination Centre, which has been implementing the deal, a National Defence Ministry source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, "Russian personnel left the Centre," adding that Turkiye favours continuation of the deal with its current status.

A Joint Coordination Centre was set up in Istanbul with officials from the three countries and the UN to oversee the shipments.

Turkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

Fight against terrorism

Turning to the nation's counter-terrorism efforts, the official also said Turkiye "neutralised" a total of 35 terrorists in the last week, including ones hiding out in Iraq and northern Syria, across the border, planning more terror attacks.

"The total number of terrorists neutralised during the year has now reached 848," he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"As a result of this successful struggle carried out by the Turkish soldiers, with great self-sacrifice and extraordinary effort, a heavy blow was dealt to the terrorist organisation (PKK), including neutralising its so-called ring-leaders, putting an end to the group's mobility, and reaching an important stage in warding off the terror scourge that has plagued our nation for years," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

READ: Insurers reviewing Black Sea ship cover after Russia quits deal

Terrorist groups continue to attack civilians and military units from other regions, especially in northern Syria, areas not under Damascus' control where Turkiye has operations to keep the region and its civilians safe from a terrorist threat, the official said.

Since this January, 79 harassment incidents and attacks have been carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Turkiye's operation areas, and 631 terrorists were neutralised with the immediate intervention of Turkish soldiers, he added.

Turkiye has long complained of the US working with the PKK/YPG on the pretext of fighting Daesh. Turkish officials say using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

On the claim that the US has reinforced its troops in Syria and sent new military shipments, a National Defence Ministry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter is being followed closely but there are no such indications so far.

On illegal crossings into Turkiye, he said thanks to additional and effective measures, since 1 January, a total of 4,065 people who tried to cross Turkiye's borders illegally were caught, including 306 terrorists. A total of 125,822 people were blocked before they crossed the border.

Turkiye already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

READ: Russia warns against any ships travelling to Ukraine from Thursday