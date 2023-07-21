Portuguese / English

Algeria President to pay 2-day visit to Turkiye

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at El Mouradia Palace, in Algiers, Algeria on January 23, 2023 [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu Agency]
Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will arrive in Turkiye on Friday for a two-day official visit, Anadolu Agency reports.

The visit came at the invitation of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Twitter.

"Bilateral relations between Turkiye and Algeria will be reviewed in all aspects, and steps that can be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed during the meetings to be held in Istanbul on Saturday," it said.

"Views on current, regional and global issues are expected to be exchanged during the meetings," the directorate added.

