Palestinian mum receives son's high school exam results at his grave in Jenin

July 21, 2023 at 3:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A view of empty tombs at the graveyard during funeral procedures in Gaza, Gaza City on November 18, 2022 [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian mother yesterday received her murdered son's high school exam results at his grave, less than a month after he was killed by Israeli occupation forces.

Majdi Ararawi averaged 90.4 in his secondary school exams (tawjihi) in the industrial branch.

In a video that went viral on social media, the bereaved mother said "Majdi was diligent, loved his studies, and planned to be happy on this day. He wanted to study electronics engineering."

Weeping at his grave, she said: "They deprived him of his joy at his success and deprived me of it."The Palestinian Ministry of Education said in a statement that six high school students were killed by the Israeli occupation forces this year, including Ararawi.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education on 20 July 2023 honoured the Palestinian students who were killed by Israeli occupation forces after sitting their high school exams

Ararawi was killed during the Israeli military operation against the Jenin camp on 3 July, in which helicopters, drones and ground forces were used against civilians.

The operation, which was considered the largest in more than 20 years, resulted in 12 Palestinians being killed and over 120 wounded. While some 80 per cent of homes were destroyed in the refugee camp.

