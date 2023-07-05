80% of homes in Jenin damaged in Israel raid: Official

Almost 80 per cent of homes in the occupied Palestinian city of Jenin have suffered damage as a result of Israel's recent military operation, according to the city's deputy governor.

Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Jenin early today, concluding their largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the offensive, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, left a trail of destruction across the occupied West Bank city.

"Houses and infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the offensive," Kamal Abu Al-Rub told Anadolu today. "Almost 80% of houses in the Jenin refugee camp were either destroyed, damaged or burnt."

There are around 1,000 residential units inhabited by 15,000 Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp, the news agency reported.

Abu Al-Rub said dozens of vehicles and utility lines were also damaged in the Israeli raid.

OPINION: Israel deals in death and destruction by exporting arms to the world