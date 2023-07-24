Hamas to attend Palestinian faction meeting in Cairo

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement reiterated on Sunday that it is attending the meeting of the secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions slated to be held on 30 July in Cairo. According to Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, the movement has accepted an invitation to participate in the meeting.

During a meeting of the Palestinian factions in Gaza, Al-Hayya stressed the importance of adopting a unified vision to bring together all Palestinian factions and form a national leadership that has the capacity to confront the Zionist Israeli occupation. "The occupation's fascist government," he said, "works towards eradicating the Palestinian issue."

The Hamas official called on the Arab and Muslim Ummah to boycott the Israeli occupation state and not to receive its leaders. He reaffirmed that Hamas rejects normalisation with the Zionist entity.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Al-Nakhala, conditioned his movement's participation in the Cairo meeting on the release of political prisoners from Palestinian Authority prisons.

