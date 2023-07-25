Jordan Army shoots down drone carrying drugs from Syria

The Jordanian military shot down a drone carrying narcotics from Syria, in the third such incident in recent weeks.

According to the Jordanian Army, it intercepted a drone carrying two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine yesterday, shooting it down on Jordan's side of its border with Syria.

The incident came a day after Army and intelligence chiefs from Jordan and Syria met to discuss the combating of the ongoing drug smuggling operations that take place over their common border.

Captagon, a lucrative and addictive amphetamine, has flooded the Middle East region and beyond in recent years, appearing in countries throughout the Gulf, North Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe.

After initial speculation that the Daesh terror group was responsible for the drug's production and export, it was discovered that the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad, drug lords, and militias affiliated with Iran and Damascus are, instead, responsible.

READ: Syria: Jordan air strike kills drug lord and his family