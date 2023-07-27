Portuguese / English

France seizes opportunity for defence collaboration after Qatar talks: reports

July 27, 2023 at 4:31 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Middle East, News, Qatar
French Rafale fighter jets fly over the French aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, off the eastern coast of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea on February 10, 2020 [MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
France and Qatar share a mutual desire to enhance their defence partnership, a French Defence Ministry source reports.

According to the report, the defence partnership between the two nations will strengthen the ongoing cooperation involving Rafale fighter jets.

Last week, French Minister of Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, engaged in discussions with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Qatar.

In 2015, the two nations initially finalised a $7 billion (6.34 billion Euros) deal for 24 Rafale jets, and in 2017, Qatar placed an additional order for 12 more aircraft.

