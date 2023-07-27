Iraq doctor wins BBC sewing competition

An Iraqi doctor who lives in Wales has won the BBC's Great British Sewing Bee 2023.

Asmaa was crowned the winner yesterday after beating 12 contestants.

The 46-year-old said she learnt to sew from her grandmother in Iraq and would use scraps of materials to create a wardrobe for her dolls.

"Amongst everything I have done in the last 45 years of my life – this has to top it all – not the medical degree, not anything else, this is it!" she said.

She added: 'My grandmother was a seamstress who taught my mother, who then taught me. I think this confirms it is in the blood."

'The only thing that has really kept me going and kept me balanced in life and especially in the last few years has been sewing – it's my escape and my way to forget about all the troubles in the world and at work – and I don't think I will ever, ever stop.'

Born in Iraq, Asmaa moved to Durham and then onto Cardiff where she became a consultant breast surgeon. She is married and has two children.

