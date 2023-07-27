Jordan, Turkiye condemn Israel Minister storming of Al Aqsa

The Jordanian and Turkish governments have condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by an Israeli Minister and Jewish settlers today, in the latest such incursion in recent months.

In the early hours of this morning, Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem along with over 340 extremist Jewish settlers – some reports put the number at around 1,600 – under the protection of Israeli security forces.

In a statement by Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, it condemned the incursion and warned against the dangerous repercussions of allowing extremists to enter the site and engage in provocative actions.

According to the Jordanian news agency, Petra, the Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sinan Al-Majali, said that the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound violates its sanctity and that the settlers' violent actions amount to blatant violations of international law.

Al-Majali also emphasised the rights of Palestine to sovereignty over Occupied eastern Jerusalem; he reminded Tel Aviv that – as an occupying power – it lacks sovereignty over the entirety of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Turkiye's Foreign Ministry also weighed in on the condemnation, calling on "Israeli authorities to take necessary measures in a serious manner to restrain these provocations which violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and its historical status, based on the international law and to prevent escalation of the tension".