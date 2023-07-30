Morocco's Al-Quds charity signs education agreement with Islamic Supreme Council 

Morocco's Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency, a charity focused on the development of Al-Quds has entered a cooperation agreement with the Islamic Supreme Council of Al-Quds yesterday, aimed at supporting education in the holy city.

According to Morocco World News, the agreement aims to enhance the partnership between the two institutions by collaborating in various areas. It was signed at the headquarters of the Islamic Supreme Council between Ismail Ramli, the coordinator of programs and projects at Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, and Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the President of the Islamic Supreme Council.

In a statement Sabri said "This comprehensive accord encompasses the establishment of an endowment library to support a vital documentation project, the organisation of the 7th academic conference by the Council, and the printing of its valuable publications."

For his part, Ramli stated: "His Majesty the King's personal oversight of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, as the executive arm of the Al-Quds Committee, further strengthens our commitment to selecting pragmatic and achievable projects, fostering innovative initiatives, and forming quality partnerships to bolster the institutions of Al-Quds."

Earlier this year, the Moroccan charity pledged $3.4 million towards preserving the Islamic heritage of Al-Quds and supporting Muslim Jerusalemites through sustainable development projects.

