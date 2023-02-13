Morocco's Al-Quds charity pledges $3.4m for Jerusalem

Morocco's charity dedicated in preserving the Islamic heritage of Jerusalem and supporting its Muslim inhabitants, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency, has pledged $3.4 million towards sustainable development in the city for this year.

According to Morocco World News, the agency announced on Saturday that it will be funding several sectors including health, education, reconstruction, trade, agriculture, sports and youth.

Under the theme "A new beginning to consolidate the place of Al-Quds and its religious and civilizational status," the NGO said it will contribute $600,000 towards a range of programmes, with support projects prioritising Jerusalemites in helping them overcome the economic impacts of the pandemic and rising costs of living.

Yesterday the Moroccan charity participated in a conference on development and investment for Jerusalem which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, and attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan, in addition to representatives from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Last week the agency's Managing Director, Mohamed Salem Echarkaou,i said that it carried out 200 "major" projects and dozens of small to medium ones between 2000 and 2022, worth $64 million. The Palestinian Ambassador to Rabat, Jamal Choubaki, praised the kingdom's efforts in maintaining the city's status and support of its inhabitants.

Despite the Moroccan government's decision to re-establish diplomatic relations with Israel, the move has proven deeply unpopular among the kingdom's subjects. Earlier this month, a Palestinian Solidarity demonstration was held in Rabat, denouncing the "daily killing of the Palestinian people at the hands of Zionist criminals" and normalisation with the occupation state.

