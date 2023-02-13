Ex-Morocco MP: I feel sorrow for state of parliament

Former Moroccan MP from the Justice and Development Party, Amina Maelainine, has said she feels sorrow at the current state of parliament.

In a post on Facebook, Maelainine said: "I feel a lot of sorrow about the current status of the parliament. (Lord knows) I spent ten years of my life defending this institution, its independence, objectivity and its oversight role, especially the legislative one."

As a former MP, I had a "great conviction and energy to struggle for the strengthening of parliament to achieve some progress in the course of consolidating democracy."

Maelainine's criticism of the government has sparked controversy over the years and comes as parliament has been slammed for its management of certain files.

